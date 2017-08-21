Margot Robbie Looks Completely Unrecognisable In New Film Role

We can't believe it's her...

Margot Robbie quickly became one of the most talked about actresses in the world after taking on the role of Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in The Wolf Of Wall Street.

The Australian beauty found herself as one of the most fancied women on the planet – and we’re not surprised.

But while filming for upcoming movie Mary Queen Of Scots, in which she plays the part of Queen Elizabeth I, Margot looks TOTALLY unrecognisable.

The 27-year-old has swapped her blonde locks for a balding ginger ‘do and make-up that gives her a pale, blotchy complexion.

Partnered with a classic Tudor outfit of a corset, jacket and wide buckled skirt, Margot could not look more different.

And it’s safe to say there have been some pretty mixed reactions to the drastic change.

‘Burning those images of Margot Robbie from my memory, that can’t be bae,’ one fan tweeted, while another wrote: ‘Great transformation of @MargotRobbie for Mary, Queen of Scots. What a epic role to play.. Elizabeth I was the original boss b***h [sic].’

One fan commended Margot on going for the role: ‘Margot robbie really does refuse to be typecast for her roles. whew. an actress. [sic],’ and another praised: ‘Y’all better stop sleeping on miss margot robbie she out here looking completely unrecognizable for every new role she plays im shook [sic].’

We totally agree… Margot has certainly proved she’s not a one trick pony and whether she’s playing a queen, a supervillain or Leo’s wife, we love her!

By Emily Jefferies