Margot Robbie Denies That She And Husband Tom Ackerley Are Expecting

The 27-year-old actress speaks out about the rumours

Margot Robbie has shut down those pregnancy rumours.

Speculation about the Australian actress has been swirling for the past few months, despite the fact that she’s regularly been out and about (with absolutely no sign of a bump) promoting new film I, Tonya.

See: You’d Never Guess That Margot Robbie Had Flu At The Golden Globes

Speaking to Who magazine, Margot said: ‘I am not having a baby. I am not pregnant, no. Every six months that rumour seems to start.’

Margot married husband Tom Ackerley in December 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. She and Tom – who works as an assistant director – met on the set of 2015 flick Suite Française.

Margot says their lives are ‘pretty chilled’, continuing: ‘We don’t really fight. I know that sounds weird but we are not people who like conflict.

‘We don’t need to yell at each other to know that we love each other. So, it’s pretty chilled in our house. We get along really well.’

While she’s not starting a family just yet, there’s no denying that things are incredibly exciting for Margot RN.

She recently won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress In A Comedy for her role in I, Tonya, and learned earlier this week that she’s nabbed her first Oscar nomination.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

She celebrated the nod with her family, captioning an adorable Instagram snap of herself and her brother Cameron hugging: ‘Me & my lil bro just 15 hours ago. No better place to receive such exciting news – with my closest friends and family in my home country 🇦🇺 All the feels right now 😆🥂💃🏻⛸🎉 [sic].’

Aw. Big congratulations, lady!