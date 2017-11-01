Did Marcel Somerville Just Throw Shade At Jess Shears And Dom Lever?

Oooh...

Love Island‘s Marcel Somerville has recently opened up about his relationship with former co-star and girlfriend Gabby Allen, but has he made a subtle dig at engaged ex-islanders Jessica Shears and Dom Lever in the process? Well…

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: ‘We’re not getting married anytime soon, it’s been four months, you’ve got to pace it and not go crazy!’

He continued: ‘It’s early days, I couldn’t get engaged after three or four months! But if some people are feeling that strongly, and that it’s the right thing to, I can only wish them well!’

Going on to discuss how things are going with girlfriend Gabs, Marce’ seemed just as smitten as he was on the show: ‘Everything with Gabby is so good… We’re so strong at the moment. We’re in a really good place!’

However, there is one thing he has been struggling with: ‘Everywhere I go, people either ask ‘Are you and Gabby still together, when you getting married, is she pregnant?’ Everyone is so involved in our relationship, it’s weird! But I’m glad to know everyone’s supporting us and backing us!’

This comes after Gabs hinted her man was upset about not being included in the credits for Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes' debut single Little Bit Leave It when he actually wrote some of the lyrics.'It's the whole royalties thing with Lethal Bizzle and their song,' she told Star magazine. 'We all support each other, but Lethal Bizzle is such a massive figure that I think Marcel would probably prefer to be bezzie mates with him!' 'They did so well from it [the song] and congrats to them,' she added. 'Marcel is a serious producer and he wants to focus on making an actual career out of music, so to do a novelty track would kind of bring him down.' Oooh, the shade…