The drama is just getting more and more intense...

After the tension of the yesterday’s episode, it looks like things are far from over in tonight’s Love Island.

When the girls get whisked away to lunch, they have the chance to try to clear the air after the dramatic lie detector results.

Gabby confesses: ‘Honestly, I was so gutted not even just for myself but for Marcel, I didn’t want him to be humiliated or upset by the thing.

‘Then I just felt like when I came out, I would have a strong support system. There was definitely some people that had my back but it was basically really cold.’

Clearly feeling this is aimed at her, Montana responds: ‘It was hard for me to back you in that situation because of the whole thing that happened with the tweet challenge.

‘I thought about it and I felt like my feelings towards you were compromised then because it couldn’t have been something good on the text.’

Chipping in, Amber adds: ‘I didn’t understand why you wouldn’t just say it out loud, why would it be done over text?’

Gabs defends herself: ‘I don’t want to have any confrontation with anyone, I hate it.

‘I didn’t want to say it out loud because there were people around and I felt like I had to get something off my chest and that was the only way I could have done it at that moment in time.’

Still seeming unsatisfied, Montana replies: ‘It’s just so much more calculating, rather than just debating it with Marcel. In this situation, you never know what’s being said behind your back, you just have to trust the person.’

Overwhelmed, Gabby starts to cry: ‘I don’t even care about my feelings when it comes to this, but that is not what I wanted to come back from the test. That is not what I wanted to hear in the tweet challenge.

‘I come to the fire pit and ask for advice and we already know what had been said in the test and what questions I failed on and then I felt like [you kept reminding me.] I was like: “Guys I know that, I’m trying to fix this, I’m trying to move forward.” I felt like it was dig, dig, dig and I felt like I had no one.’

Will the girls be able to move forward?

Back at the villa, Gabby confides in boyfriend Marcel about how the girls have been with her, saying: ‘Liv has blown me away with how supportive she has been, it’s helped me through. If she wasn’t there doing that, I would have been fighting this battle on my own.

‘Now I don’t feel like I could go and talk to Mon or Georgia or anything.’

Unimpressed with the behaviour of his fellow islanders, Marcel comforts his girl: ‘This is when the friendships that you’ve built go out the window because there are people who just want to win the show.

#garcel #Teammarcel #Teamgarcel #loveisland A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

‘There is no one in this place who I would want to spend any time with but you.’

Uh-oh, friendships are on the rocks as the show draws to an end.

Find out exactly what happens tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

By Emily Jefferies