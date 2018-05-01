It Looks Like Love Island’s Gabby And Marcel May Have Called It A Day

By Naomi Bartram

As Love Island couples go, we thought Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville were in it for the long haul.

Not only are they constantly sharing a load of cosy snaps on social media, the pair were last seen together at an event a few days ago. And they looked pretty darn happy.

But it looks like it wasn’t to be, as the reality stars have reportedly split after just nine months, following reports Marcel ‘cheated’ on his girlfriend.

While the pair posted a fair few loved-up photos from the their holiday to Mexico back in February, Gabby has now deleted all traces of her alleged ex from Instagram. Which is a pretty clear sign they’re no longer together, if you ask us.

As well as that, Gabs has been sharing some cryptic messages with her followers as she uploaded a selfie of her and a gal pal, with the caption: ‘Love my girls, getting me out of the house for a bit.’

She also posted a video of a personal trainer hanging upside down from a pole and wrote alongside the image: ‘When life turns upside down…’

Marcel is yet to comment on the claims and has since kept quiet on social media, but the shock news comes just days after Gabby claimed ‘everything’s amazing’ with the pair and ‘there are no problems’.