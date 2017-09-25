Hello, autumn wardrobe.

If like us, you’re dreading the inevitable new-season wardrobe changeover, there’s good news; Mango has just dropped a mid-season sale. Yes, you read that right, just as the cool weather sets in and we start the dreaded process of packing away all those hard working summer essentials we’ve been carefully stockpiling, one of our favourite brands offers-up some purse-friendly pieces to ease us into autumn.

What’s so great about the Mango mid-season sale? As dedicated shoppers, we’re savvy to the sales that deliver on new-season staples and this drop has all those core items and more. Chunky knits perfect for cosying up in, dresses that look every bit as good with tights in the day as they do with bare legs for a night out, to easy accessories to lift your look in a flash – it’s all in there. Bravo, Mango.

When it comes to choosing your bargain buys, it’s always wise to think about what you want to wear now and later. Sure, a coat may seem a little extreme to wear during the tricky transitional weather (chilly one day, balmy the next – sound familiar?) but invest wisely in one of the many trend-led pieces now and you’ll be ahead of the curve.

What’s our team bookmarking? Red is the hottest colour trend of the season and we’ve spied plenty of sleek separates. Mini bags are set to reign supreme and there’s some winning styles to totally lift your look and we’re always going to stockpile knitwear at any opportunity.

Like any other Mango sale, we predict this lot to sell out fast, so be sure to secure your favourite finds, stat.

Double breasted trench, was £89.99, now £59.99

No wardrobe is complete without one and this classic style ticks all the right boxes.

Navy double-breasted blazer, was £49.99, now £29.99

Looking for a wear-with-everything blazer? Look no further.

Cross body bag, was £17.99, now £9.99

The cross body bag is always a wise investment, and this mini burgundy option is the perfect autumnal addition to your wardrobe.

Pink velvet platform heels, was 49.99, now £29.99

With party season fast approaching there’s never been a better time to snap-up a sensational pair of heels.

Bow printed blouse, was £25.99, now £17.99

Wear with jeans or tailored trousers – this is guaranteed to brighten up your wardrobe.

Check wrap dress, was £49.99, now £29.99

Because you can never have too many printed dresses, right? Right.