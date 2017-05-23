Here’s Everything We Know So Far About The Manchester Attack

The Greater Manchester Police have released an official statement...

This morning we have woken up to some heartbreaking news.

Twenty-two people have been killed and 59 are said to be injured in a suicide attack at Manchester Arena, according to BBC News.

Following Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman concert, a blast was reported at around 10.35pm on Monday night.

In a statement that was released by the Greater Manchester police this morning, chief constable Ian Hopkins confirmed that, at this stage, it is believed that ‘one man’ conducted the attack. He is said to have died in the blast after detonating an ‘improvised explosive device.’

The GM Police are ‘treating this as a terrorist incident’ and there is now an investigation under way to establish whether the man was acting alone or as part of a wider network.

Hopkins also tragically confirmed that ‘there are children among the deceased.’

British Transport Police have said that the train station is closed following the blast.

An emergency number – 0161 856 9400 – has been set up for families and friends who are still looking for missing loved ones.

Users on social media have also been sharing information and support in the search for missing people, using the hashtag #MissingInManchester. According to Twitter, a number of local residents are also offering help to those stranded in the area.

Our thoughts are with everyone in the wonderful but devastated city of Manchester this morning.