Er. These Two Past Love Island Contestants Could Be Getting Together

Malin Andersson and Tom Powell?! We didn't see this coming...

Malin Andersson and Tom Powell each had their fair share of drama during the last series of Love Island.

It’s fair to say that Ma’s relationship with Terry Walsh pretty much took centre stage, what with him ‘cheating’ on her with Emma Woodhams (while she had to watch from her sofa at home) before she jetted back to the sunny villa to confront her ex.

Because, let’s face it, he basically dumped her through the medium of television.

Harsh.

Tom hardly blended into the background himself. The 24-year-old had a volatile relationship with Sophie Gradon, which also saw some dramz with the addition of Katie Salmon.

Unlike Malin and Terry, Tom and Soph’ managed to work things out in the real world, although they called time on their relationship a few months ago.

But it seems as though he has already moved on – with another Love Island star. What’s more, it also seems as though he had his eye on her all along. Slightly awkward, no?

After he was reportedly spotted getting cosy with Malin in Windsor, he has admitted that, although they’re not official yet, they are ‘somewhere in between being friends and a relationship.’

Ooh.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the reality star reportedly explained: ‘Nothing is official… I don’t even know what it is to be honest with you.

‘Me and Malin have always kept in touch since the show – I speak to her on a regular basis.’

He continued: ‘I have no idea what will happen but when I first walked onto Love Island I saw Sophie but I wanted to choose Malin but I couldn’t as I forgot her name.’

We’re not sure that Sophie is going to be too pleased to hear that.

He went on, ‘I’ve told her this, honest to God I fancied Malin the most.

‘Caroline Flack told me her name like five times but I kept forgetting.’

Feeling all wintery with my new @jamesoncarterofficial bobble hat 🌨⛄️ A post shared by Thomas Powell (@iamthomaspowell) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

So, what’s next for them?

Tom says, ‘Since the villa we have just been friends as I was in a relationship and she was seeing other people but now we are both single who knows – we will see where it goes.’

Since this revelation, Malin has taken to Twitter to cryptically write: ‘Looking ahead and no longer back….’

Of course, Terry has also recently become single, having split with Emma. Hmm.

One fan replied, ‘I think you and @ThomasJ_powell would make a lovely couple 😀😍 xx’

We’ll be watching this space…