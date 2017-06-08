Did Malin Andersson Just Tease A Love Island Return…?

Could last year's star be heading back to the villa?

Remember the drama Malin Andersson was involved in on last year’s Love Island? That surprise confrontation with Terry is STILL one of our all-time fave reality TV scenes.

And it looks like this series could end up matching up, as it’s kicked off to a pretty interesting start.

There’s already been plenty of bed-hopping, boy-snatching and Beach Hut confessions – and we’re less than one week in.

See: Jon Clark Hits Out At Suggestions He’s Friends With Love Island’s Kem

But it looks like things could be getting even more exciting… Malin appears to have dropped some hints on Twitter of a possible return to the show. Eee!

On Monday 5 June, when the new series started, Malin tweeted that she was going to Spain, near where the show is filmed.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘Off to spain tomo,’ she wrote alongside the suspicious side-glancing eyes emoji.

Later on in the evening, as Malin watched the first episode of the series, she tweeted: ‘Something’s missing from this series … not sure what it is [sic].’

Hmm…

Of course, after reading these two messages, fans of the make-up artist started speculating immediately.

And although she’s been re-tweeting a LOT of comments from followers who’ve begged her to return, it sadly looks as though the brunette beauty has shut the rumours down.

Makeup and hair @reenathindmua dress @dress2party #AsianAwards A post shared by MALIN ANDERSSON (@malinsaramakeup) on May 5, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

When one Twitter user posted: ‘Omg gna miss love island whilst at parklife … can’t lie I’m gutted yano !’, Malin surprisingly responded: ‘Rather be at park life looool [sic].’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Oh. Maybe the shock entrance is off then?

See: Love Island’s Olivia And Alex Have Been Arguing With Malin Andersson

Either way, we can’t wait to see how the two new guys Chris and Jonny stir things up in the villa… Who will be loyal and who will stray?

Find out tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

By Emily Jefferies