Wait, Was Malin Andersson In Series ONE Of Love Island As Well?

Yup. Ma' actually made an appearance on the ITV2 show in series one...

Love Island 2016 saw Malin Andersson become one of the most popular girls ever to set foot in the villa.

Thanks to her dramatic relationship with Terry Walsh, and her sassy #GirlPower attitude, she became a very relatable contestant.

In case you missed it, Netflix has now added Love Island 2015, along with the second series, to its list. And we have been binge-watching it ever since.

You know what that means? A chance to reminisce about the long, hot summer that saw the likes of Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth get engaged, as well as Jessica Hayes‘ many, many temper tantrums.

But we also made a discovery while we were at it…

The opening scene of series one saw Caroline Flack dialling the islanders-to-be, inviting them to enjoy six weeks in the sun. Lucky them, eh?

Islander Chris Williamson made his entrance to Love Island‘s first series on an aeroplane, and it looked very much like his air hostess was… 2016’s star Malin Andersson.

Now, we know that Ma’ was no stranger to the small screen before her stint on Love Island, having been on Take Me Out before.

And we also know that she once worked as an air hostess…

So if you also spotted the same thing and did a double take, we’re here to tell you that you’re not alone.