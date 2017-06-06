So, Malin Andersson Isn’t Too Keen On The New Love Islanders

The ex-contestant has revealed her thoughts on this year's girls and guys...

Our social lives are officially over for the summer… because Love Island is back on our screens!

The ITV2 show began last night, and saw the new contestants coupling up for the very first time. EXCITING.

We can’t wait to see what goes down over the next seven weeks, but not everyone is quite so sure that the series will live up to last year’s.

2016 contestant Malin Andersson has hit out at the current Islanders, telling OK! Online: ‘I had a sneak peek on their Twitter accounts, they’re a little bit different to last year! At the minute, no one really seems like they have much of a personality so far!

‘I haven’t seen a “me” on there. I haven’t seen a “Rykard”. But that can change I guess… It’s normally the newbies that come in throughout the show that are a bit funnier.’

Hmm. Sorry Ma’, but we reckon they’re already pretty funny.

So if she were to return to the villa, who would Malin hook up with? Well, there is one person who the 24-year-old thinks she could have a laugh with.

She continues: ‘The Essex guy [Kem Cetinay] looks funny! He seems like he’d be a good laugh. The rest of them seem like… I don’t even know what they are!’

But despite her digs, Malin would still be up for a guest appearance, adding: ‘Yeah I would, 100% I would go back on! It depends on my reasons for it.

‘I would probably go and stir some s*** up, and not hide again. Even I was just cooking them dinner!’

We’d love to see an appearance from Malin. Are you listening, producers…?!