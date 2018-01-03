CBB Fans Spot Something Awkward About Malika Haqq’s Entrance Into The House

Khloe Kardashian's BFF is officially in the house. But her first night didn't quite go to plan...

Celebrity Big Brother returned to our screens on Tuesday night and, this time around, it’s been given a pretty big shake-up. Yup, if you happened to miss the big reveal, the 2018 series has kicked off with an all-female line-up.

And what a line-up it is.

We’ve got soap royalty in the form of Amanda Barrie, reality TV star and social media influencer Ashley James, media personality and journalist Rachel Johnson (yes, you can guess who her celebrity big brother is) and Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq.

Of course, Malika is no stranger to having the cameras follow her every move.

But, as she told host Emma Willis during her entrance interview, she’s not sure she’s done something this, er, ‘aggressive’ before.

Naturally, every lady was proud to be a part of the female-lead series, which is said to be celebrating the anniversary of women getting the vote.

But fans couldn’t help but point out something that they found to be pretty ironic, and it’s got everything to do with Malika’s first night in the house.

During the live task, which gave the housemates a chance to win eviction immunity, Malika broke one of her perfectly manicured finger nails.

The 34-year-old’s reaction didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the show who believed that, in a series that’s been promoted as a celebration of strong women, her reaction was a little ‘ironic’.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

One viewer tweeted: ‘Representing feminism and the empowerment of women whilst talking about a broken nail #cbb’.

Feminism is simply the advocacy of women’s rights being equal to that of men; you can care about your appearance (and a broken nail) and fight for female empowerment at the same time.

We feel you Malika.

Now, please just spill the beans about the Kardashians’ pregnancies…