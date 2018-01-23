Maisie Williams Is Going To Be Sophie Turner’s Bridesmaid IRL

This is too much.

From the editors of InStyle US

Words by Olivia Bahou

A girl has a name — and a new role! Maisie Williams (aka Arya Stark) has just landed an awesome new part, though this one won’t be in Hollywood. The 20-year-old will be a bridesmaid in her BFF Sophie Turner’s wedding to Joe Jonas.

Yup, Arya will be assisting Sansa on her big day.

When asked by RadioTimes.com in an interview published Sunday whether she would be a bridesmaid, she confirmed, ‘I’ve already got it.’

But unlike Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who have said that they’ll pause filming on Game of Thrones for their nuptials, Turner and Jonas are waiting until the final season wraps before saying, ‘I do.’

‘We’re waiting until this season’s done until we get into any of that but I think she’s already let her little heart wander and imagine,’ Williams said of the wedding planning process.

The actress also let us in on a few details from Game of Thrones Season 8, and hyped up the anticipation even further. ‘It’s either going to be everything that everyone dreamed of or it’s going to be disappointing,’ she said.

‘It depends what side of the fence you sit on because there’s definitely going to be that divide. It depends what people want from the final season. I love it, but you never know.’

So what colour can we expect to see on Turner’s bridesmaids? Let’s hope anything but red.