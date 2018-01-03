Viewers Seem To Have Decided On Their Celebrity Big Brother Winner Already…

It's safe to say that CBB's Maggie Oliver caused quite the reaction during Tuesday's launch show...

If there’s one thing that you can probably expect on the launch night of Celebrity Big Brother, it’s a chorus of ‘who are they?’ on Twitter.

Yup. The line-up usually divides opinion, with some sharing their discontent at the calibre of celebrities going into the house.

But one name from this year’s list of housemates has sparked a very strong reaction, and that’s Maggie Oliver.

The former detective played an intricate part in the famous Rochdale case, which was recently depicted in a three-part BBC drama entitled Three Girls.

If you’re not familiar, the 2012 investigation eventually lead to the conviction of nine men in connection with child sex abuse in Rochdale.

At the time, Detective Constable Maggie Oliver was centrally involved in the case, working closely with the young girls that had been targeted and helping them give evidence.

She later resigned from her position, speaking out against the way that the police had handled the case.

A number of viewers took to social media to criticise her involvement in the new series of Celebrity Big Brother, claiming that she’s not a ‘celebrity’.

One tweet read: ‘#CBB Maggie is NOT a celebrity. Not her fault, producers need to have a word. She’s an inspirational lady but this is CELEBRITY BB’.

Rylan Clark-Neal, host of Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, waded into the negative comments to defend her place in the famous house.

‘And people saying #CBBMaggie isn’t a celebrity…. you’re right… she’s a HERO and we’re lucky to have her . Respect x,’ he wrote.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

It seems as though many agreed with this sentiment, particularly due to the nature of this year’s series.

‘Maggie is the closest person to a suffragette that’s gone into the house so far. She’s my winner before even seeing the rest #CelebrityBigBrother #CBBUK #CBB,’ one fan wrote.

Another added: ‘…If Maggie Oliver doesn’t deserve to be in there as an inspirational strong and honourable woman, then who does?’

We could not agree more.

It seems as though we might have a worthy winner already…