Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews Visits Ascot With Ant & Dec

Made In Chelsea‘s Spencer Matthews took some time out from his feud with Andy Jordan yesterday to hang out with Ant and Dec in Ascot.

Yep, you read that correctly – Louise Thompson‘s other half has been hanging out with our favourite TV presenter duo at the races – and bless him, he couldn’t look any happier about it.

There’s nothing we love more than a man in a suit, but Spencer, Ant AND Dec? That’s one man sandwich we never thought we’d see. The suited and booted boys were at Ascot race course for the British Champions Day, where they cheered on Frankel (that’s the horse equivalent of Usain Bolt who won his last race yesterday, FYI).

Spencer tweeted: “Amazing day at Ascot.. Frankel making history…”

Come on, Spencer, ‘fess up. It was only amazing because you got to hang out with Ant And Dec, wasn’t it?

The boys were also joined by the Queen, Princess Beatrice and Zara Phillips.

Where was our invite, eh? RM