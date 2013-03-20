Made In Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock Designs For Oliver Sweeney!

Made In Chelsea‘s Oliver Proudlock has exclusively revealed to LOOK his exciting new design collaboration today – a shoe range for Oliver Sweeney!

The artist, fashion designer and reality TV star has been working with the famous footwear brand to create four iconic pairs of shoes, including two pairs of chukka boots and two pairs of hi-tops.

He told us: “I’m so thrilled to be designing with Oliver Sweeney. It’s a brand I’ve bought before and it’s exciting to go through the creative process with them. We’ve been working on it for months, and I’ve had to try and not say anything, so now I don’t have a keep it a secret!

“We worked with so many different styles, colours, patterns and prints that what we have for this collection really is the best.”

So that’s what he’s been up to in between filming. Made In Chelsea series five returns to E4 next month, which means we’ll be seeing plenty more of Proudlock and his super-stylish lifestyle.

Last series we saw him hook up with model Sophia Sassoon and work on his Serge De Nimes fragrance, so we’ve no doubt he’ll have us cancelling all our Monday night plans throughout spring as the new show tracks his antics.

Proudlock’s shoes will be available in all Oliver Sweeney stores and online from May, what’s more, you can help the star name them in an exciting competition, which we’re launching today.

Simply take a look at the black and leopard print chukka boot and the blue and black style, take account of the theme – ‘Urban Jungle’ and tweet @oliverproudlock and @oliversweeney with your suggestion and the hash tag #sweeneybyproudlock. You’ll have a chance to name the hi-tops tomorrow.

All entries must be tweeted by Sunday 24 March. Proudlock will pick a winning name on Monday 25 March and the the lucky recipient will receive a FREE pair of the boots and get a VIP press invite to the launch party.

Amazing? Yes. Welcome back, Proudlock – we’ve missed you! RM