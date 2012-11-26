Made In Chelsea: Watch a Preview Of Tonight’s Episode!

Made In Chelsea is going to be filled with racy love triangles in tonight’s episode.

Things are hotting up between the gorgeous Sophia Sassoon and Oliver Proudlock – and by the looks of things, Francis Boulle is pretty heartbroken about it – aww!

The pair – who revealed they’d slept together in last week’s episode, share a cheeky snog in tonight’s show – causing Proudlock’s best pal and flatmate Francis to leave the room.

We might cry.

But just to shake things up a bit… it looks like Sophia’s revealing to Millie Mackintosh that she has feelings for Francis, too. Lordy.

And if that wasn’t enough, Andy Jordan is also snogging new girl Lucy Watson. Or “getting up in her grill”, if you will. And Jamie Laing is not too happy about it. Check it out below… RM