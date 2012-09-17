Made In Chelsea Series Four: See Behind-The-Scenes Pics!

Made In Chelsea series four is set to return to our screens next month – and we can’t wait! Aside from an exclusive interview with Millie Mackintosh in tomorrow’s issue of LOOK, we’ve also found these great snaps of the cast filming the series promo in London today.

Millie can be seen cosying up to her co-stars Rosie Fortescue and Louise Thompson while trying to a selection of fetching hats. She tweeted: “Hat shopping with the girls!”

Has Millie finally made friends with Rosie? It certainly looks that way.

Oliver Proudlock and Spencer Matthews were snapped looking dapper as they filmed their scenes for the series four promo. We can’t work out who looks hotter. Spencer or Proudlock… Spencer or Proudlock… Hmm, can we just have them both?

Read our interview with Millie in this week’s issue of LOOK, out tomorrow. Tune in to series four of Made In Chelsea on E4 in October. RM