The Made In Chelsea Girls Wow At The TV BAFTAs

Last night was a red carpet triumph for the Made In Chelsea girls, with Binky Felstead and Lucy Watson representing their postcode at the TV BAFTAs.

Binky turned out to the British Academy Television Awardsin a gorgeous strapless pale blue Adrianne Papell dress that boasted a ruched bodice and a flowing train.

Accessorising with a silver beaded clutch, Binky topped off with loose boho waves, a glowing tan and her signature smokey eyeshadow.

Lucy, meanwhile, looked seriously striking in a silky silver sleeveless Label Lab dress, which she topped off with a gold and cream clutch and a seriously killler pair of gold open toe shoe boots (also massive style points for that wet-look half updo and fierce smokey eye).

As expected, Lucy turned up with boyfriend James Dunmore as her date for the evening, but Binky left everyone confused over her plus one.

With boyfriend JP nowhere in sight, the brunette beauty instead walked the red carpet with longtime BFF Ollie Locke (who was looking seriously dapper, btw).







‘Thank you for being my date tonight Mr Locke. such fun at the @bafta’s. Wearing @houseoffraser #baftastyle’, Binky captioned an Instagram photo of her and her BAFTA date.

Made In Chelsea fans were quick to jump on the fact that Binky left her beau at home, with one writing: ‘No jp?’

‘Have her and jp broke up : (‘, questioned another.

However, another fan had a different theory. ‘For those asking about jp, I wonder whether it’s because they can’t show there relationship because of an upcoming episode? They did that when they first went out’, they reasoned.

