Made In Chelsea’s Binky Has Been Criticised By Parents For Sharing This Advice

The mum-of-one posted a recommendation for a new babysitting app. But fellow parents are not impressed...

Made In Chelsea‘s Binky Felstead is just one of the celeb ladies that has become a mummy this year.

The reality star, 27, welcomed baby India with her on/off boyfriend Josh Patterson in June, and she’s been sharing updates of her new family with her social media followers ever since.

But, sadly for Binky, one of her latest parenting recommendations has gone down pretty badly with her fans.

Posting an adorable snap with her daughter, the MiC star promoted a new babysitting app.

She wrote: ‘Finding great babysitters to look after our bubbas is tough… 💞 So Mums, check out the@bubblebabysittingapp… I’ve been using it a lot recently – it’s been a saviour being a working mummy [sic].’

Binky continued: ‘All sitters on the app have passed a background check and you can see the sitters your friends use and their reviews from other parents. You can pick someone that’s totally right for you and it’s cashless too, which I absolutely love… [sic]’.

Many of her followers were quick to share their thoughts, with fellow parents explaining that they would not feel comfortable using the app themselves.

‘I would never.. ever.. ever leave my child with a babysitter off this app,’ one wrote in the comment box.

Another shared the opinion: ‘The promotion of an app she clearly doesn’t use is irresponsible. And the responses here clearly show that there are few to no mothers who would trust an app that can at best boast a couple of background checks. Again, as most people here have commented – they wouldn’t leave their children with anyone but close family or nurseries/ofsted registered childminders…’

Others, however, jumped to Binky’s defence. One fan wrote: ‘I think the level of hate she has had and the amount of vicious comments is uncalled for. Whether you would use the app or not…’

The people behind the app, no doubt having seen the controversy, have been quick to issue a statement about how it works – and to defend Binky’s post.

Published to Mail Online, it read: ‘Every babysitter on the app has passed an identity and a background check and their reviews from other local parents are also available on their profile’.

The statement continues: ‘The app also lets parents see and book the babysitters that are loved, used and trusted by their family, friends and school networks’.

