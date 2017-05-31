The 27-year-old's representative has confirmed that she's taking a break from the reality show...

We may have some sad news for TOWIE fans… it’s been reported that Lydia Bright has quit the reality show.

The 27-year-old left temporarily in 2012 after a whole heap of drama with her ex, James ‘Arg’ Argent. She rejoined the show two years later and rekindled her romance with Arg.

Since then, a lot has happened for these two. They’re no longer together, for starters.

Arg was missing from the most recent series as he’d checked into rehab in Thailand – but he may now be returning.

However, it’s been said that this is the reason for Lydia’s exit, as she allegedly doesn’t want to be the focus of another Arg storyline.

A source tells The Sun: ‘Lydia’s loved being on TOWIE despite the stresses it’s caused in her personal life, particularly when it comes to Arg.

‘She was weighing up her future following the end of the last series and with Arg clearly being back in contention, it triggered her decision.

‘She knew he would get a lot of airtime and it’s only natural she would be dragged into possible storylines.’

Lydia has recently appeared in Channel 4 shows such as The Jump and The Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls, so could she be ditching TOWIE completely to focus on her TV career?

An insider adds: ‘Lydia has loads of TV and fashion projects in the pipeline and leaving TOWIE will free her up to concentrate on them. She’ll always been incredibly grateful for the experience.’

The best start to a new week. So excited to announce that I have my very own summer edit with @outfitfashionuk, all my favourite brands under one roof! Snaps and advert coming V soon ….. Glam @lyndseyharr1son Lashes @__dollbeauty_ #InMyOutfit #BTS A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on May 8, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

A spokeswoman for Lydia says: ‘Lydia has decided to take a break from TOWIE and this decision is fully supported by Lime Pictures.’

Aw. We’d hate to see one of the original Essex ladies leave the show, so fingers crossed it’s not forever…

By Emily Jefferies