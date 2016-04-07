Luisa Zissman Defends Her Baby Bump Picture

Luisa Zissman has debuted her baby bump! And doesn’t she look gorgeous?

The ex-Apprentice star, 28, has been enjoying a holiday abroad over the past few days, and shared a cute bikini snap on Instagram yesterday.

The image saw her reclining on a sun lounger, perfectly showing off her blossoming tum in a coffee-coloured bikini.

Luisa Zissman debuted her bump with this stunning snap



Luisa – who’s married to businessman Andrew Collins and is already mum to daughter Dixie, 6 – had added the words ‘Meet Bump’ across the snap. Aw.

She also revealed how far gone she is by writing the caption: ‘Last day sunning the bump can’t believe I’m 6 months already! #6months #pregnant #bumpwatch.’

Luisa Zissman has been relaxing on holiday

The majority of Luisa’s fans were keen to send their best wishes, with messages including: ‘Looking amazing!!! congratulations!!!xx,’ and: ‘Here’s to a happy healthy pregnancy- you look fab! Enjoy the next few months xx.’

However, there were also a number of comments surrounding the size of her stomach. In particular, the suggestion that it was ‘small’ for a woman at that stage of pregnancy.

One follower said: ‘You have absolutely no bump at 6 months? That’s ridiculous,’ and: ‘I look bigger than this after I have had pasta.’

Luisa Zissman is looking ah-mazing on her vacay



But Luisa was not going to let this go without a response.

She reassured people: ‘The baby is very healthy it’s measuring big too! Just the way I carry I think! I was much bigger with my first.’

Luisa Zissman confirmed her pregnancy news on Instagram earlier this month

When a fan wrote: ‘I’ve got 3 weeks left and still small. There are plenty of women who are small. Doesn’t mean they are not ‘healthy’ or their baby isn’t healthy,’ she replied: ‘ I know it’s annoying! Esp when the bubba is measuring big on scans. Good luck in 3 weeks x.’

She later added: ‘It’s the stomach muscles I was very fit before I got pregnant xx.’

Luisa Zissman doesn’t seem fazed by the comments

Whatever the case, she looks amazing. Congrats, lady!