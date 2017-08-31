Luis has got fans talking...

Love Island fans were gutted to find out that an original couple from the show, Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech, had split in July earlier this year after the birth of their first child, Vienna.

Luis, 22, was suspected of cheating on Cally, 25, when the blue-eyed beauty posted some cryptic accusations on social media.

However, the Love Island hunk has posted something on Instagram that makes fans think they would be reconnecting…

Alongside a gorgeous snap of the couple, Luis simply wrote: ‘She is everything. ❤️.’

She is everything. ❤️ A post shared by Luis Morrison (@luismorrison39) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:25am PDT

So what does THIS mean?

Well, Luis’ followers were quick to congratulate the couple on their suspected reconciliation.

‘Yes guy’s your so beautiful together, next to each other is where you belong @luismorrison39 and @misscallyjane,’ a fan gushed. ‘Your a lucky man make sure you look after your Gem @luismorrison39. Good luck be happy. [sic]’

‘Aww glad urs are together dont let each other go again [sic]’ commented one follower, while others congratulated the family: ‘Family is everything, glad you two are all good. Best thing for little Vienna x’ and ‘yes! yes ! yes ! ☺☺ so pleased 4 you!!!! an baby Viena! ❤ [sic]’

Another complimented the brunette stunner, saying: ‘How could she never not be she’s straight flames and seems like such a lovely girl 😘 [sic].’

Cally is yet to put anything similar on her social media, but she did write a mysterious tweet recently about what she’s been going through lately: ‘I’ve had such a crazy year of ups and downs but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and I feel like a pretty strong woman right now.’

A source close to Luis and Cally told the Daily Mail: ‘They have gone through so many ups and downs this year, they are spending a lot of quality time together again. Luis has made it very clear that Cally is his everything and will do anything to get their relationship back to how it’s used to be.’

Fingers crossed these two can work things out!

By Emily Jefferies