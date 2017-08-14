We are so happy for the Made In Chelsea couple

When Lucy Watson met James Dunmore on E4’s hit reality show Made In Chelsea, they immediately became ultimate couple goals.

Fast forward two years, and the pair have announced that they’re taking a pretty big step in their relationship.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Lucy wrote the sweet message about her beau: ‘Adventures with this one are quite great @james_dunmore 💑 and today we bought our first house together 🏡 🔑 🍾.’

adventures with this one are quite great @james_dunmore 💑 and today we bought our first house together 🏡 🔑 🍾 A post shared by Lucy Watson (@lucywatson) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Aw. Fans of the Chelsea couple were quick to comment their congratulations.

‘I’m soooooo happy for you both. Let the adventure continue 💞🙏💞,’ one wrote, and another agreed: ‘Congratulations Lucy and James you deserve to be really happy.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Other messages read: ‘@lucywatson – Happy you have found true love with @james_dunmore Gorgeous couple and congrats on the house purchase 🎉 🍾 xXx,’ and: ‘Wow @james_dunmore @lucywatson congratulations on buying your first new house together ☺😊😀😀😄😄💖💖💖😍😍😍😍 this is a new beginning of the rest your amazing life together [sic].’

See: Made In Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson Reacts To The Celebrity Big Brother Launch

The cen to my ote A post shared by James Dunmore (@james_dunmore) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

So… could marriage be next on the cards?! That’s what some are hoping.

One MIC viewer teased: ‘Congrats to you both!! hopefully you can be Mrs Dunmore next!!! 💍’ while others said: ‘Congratulations guys! 🎉 Over the moon for you both, you deserve all of your happiness ⭐️🌍🌈❤️,’ and ‘Congratulations @lucywatson @james_dunmore. Hope your new home will be filled with lots of laughter and happy times 🙂.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: Made In Chelsea’s JP And Binky Reveal They’re Planning A Second Baby

We’re wishing all the best to Lucy and James and congrats on their exciting news. Not gonna lie, we’ve got our fingers crossed we’ll be hearing wedding bells soon.

By Emily Jefferies