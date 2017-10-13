Does This Mean Lucy Mecklenburgh And Ryan Thomas Are Over?

Say it ain't so...

It looks like things could be over for The Only Way Is Essex’s Lucy Mecklenburgh and Coronation Street‘s Ryan Thomas, and we’re pretty gutted about it TBH.

The fitness guru and actor first went public with their romance back in July after meeting on the set of Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls back in April.

Since then, fans of the couple were very excited when it looked like they took their relationship to the next level when Lucy met Ryan’s seven-year-old daughter, Scarlett.

With my favourite 💛 A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

But now fans are seriously worried about the pair, after Lucy reportedly shared a picture of a frog emoji on Instagram, which was captioned: ‘I seem to attract frogs/toads.’

What makes the post worse, is that it came shortly after beau Ryan publicly announced he was moving across the globe to Australia for a new role in hit soap Neighbours.

The Manchester lad will play the role of Rafael Humphreys, who is allegedly a loner who’s been carrying round a whole heap of dark secrets, and decides to come to Ramsay Street to confront a difficult chapter from his past.

Massive thank you to @iconibiza @benspier for arranging our ibiza holiday. ☀️ A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on Oct 5, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

Discussing his new role, Ryan said: ‘I grew up watching Neighbours so to get the chance to join the cast is amazing.

‘I was on holiday with my daughter when I got a phone call from my agent asking if I’d like to play this part… I spoke to the producer and found out more – it was very different from anything I’d played before – it was quite a deep, dark story, that really interested me.

‘It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait to start filming.’

We have to admit, the new role does sound seriously juicy, but we’re praying it doesn’t spell the end of his relationship with the Essex beauty.