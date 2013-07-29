Lucy Mecklenburgh On Max George: “He’s The Best Looking Guy I’ve Dated”

TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh has been spilling all about her new romance with The Wanted’s Max George, awarding the boy band stud the title of the ‘best looking guy’ she’s ever dated. With exes including Mark Wright and Mario Falcone, that’s quite an accolade!

The 21-year-old reality TV star, who was first linked with Max after the pair were spotted smooching backstage after The Wanted’s G-A-Y gig in London last month, told The Sun: “Max is the best-looking guy I’ve ever been with.”

Lucy first admitted that she was dating the Glad You Came singer earlier this month, but now she’s gone one step further and dished the deets on how the two first became acquainted. “Max started following me on Twitter first”, she spilled. “I get about 1,000 new followers a day, so it was just a coincidence that I saw him pop up on my iPad.

“I then followed him and we got chatting and arranged to meet up, but it took a while. It takes a lot for me to go out with someone. I don’t go on a date or see someone until I know they really like me. It’s an insecurity thing on my part.”

“I hadn’t fancied Max specifically because he wasn’t my usual type, but I knew he was very good-looking”, she added.

And despite his reputation as the boyband’s resident bad boy, Lucy insisted that Max has been nothing short of gentlemanly since they’ve been dating. “He’s in a boyband and was single, so of course he was going to do what he was doing”, she said of the 24-year-old’s lady-loving lothario status.

“But Max is actually not what I expected before I met him at all. He’s the complete opposite actually — really, really lovely. I don’t think the public perception of him is fair.”

While we’re kind of coming round to the idea of these two, we reckon Lucy should keep that handsome scoundrel on his toes until he’s proven he’s worthy of such a lovely lady!

By Robyn Munson

Remember, you can buy the digital edition of LOOK magazine for your tablet or iPhone. And don’t forget to rate it in iTunes!