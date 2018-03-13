Love The Vamps? Win The ULTIMATE Backstage Pass

Promotional feature with NIVEA

Ever dreamed of hanging backstage with The Vamps? Well, today is your lucky day…

Are you the The Vamps’ biggest fan? Ever wanted to officially say ‘I’m with the band’ before hanging backstage with the boys? Prepare to get very excited.

Look and NIVEA – official backstage partner at The Voice UK – have teamed up to offer one reader a super exclusive pair of VIP tickets to The Vamps’ show at London’s O2 arena on Saturday 28th April.

Not only will you and a pal get to rock out like a true superfan to songs like ‘We Can Dance’ and ‘Wake Up’, but you’ll also get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go backstage and grab a selfie with The Vamps. That’s right, you’ll be up close and personal with your favourite band IRL. Swoon.

And before you start worrying about making yourself look all fancy for the occasion, don’t panic – we’ll be sending one of NIVEA’s talented make-up artists to help you both get ready before the show!

The prize also includes a super cool VIP lanyard, cloth wristband and early entry to the show. Yes, really.

Plus – because we’re awesome – we’re also going to throw in a night’s accommodation in a top London hotel AND a fabulous NIVEA beauty hamper worth £50* for you to take home.

All that’s left for you to do is style out your signature rock chick outfit in time for the concert. Psst – The Vamps band tees are 100% acceptable.

To be in with a chance of winning the ultimate backstage experience, all you have to do is head on over to Look.co.uk/niveabackstagecompetition and answer a simple question.

Good luck, and get ready to rock!

*Based on Beiersdorf RRSP – Retail pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The Voice UK™ & © Talpa Global B.V 2018. Licensed by ITV Broadcasting Ltd. All rights reserved