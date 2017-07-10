The former Love Island lady hasn't been shy on social media...

Former islander Tyne-Lexy did not have the best luck during her brief stay in the famous Love Island villa.

After not connecting on a romantic level with any of the lads, Tyne then admitted – after coming out the villa – that she found it hard to be accepted by the girls t00 – name-dropping Olivia Attwood and Jess Shears.

#loveisland #teamtyne how gorgeous did Tyne-Lexy look tonight on #loveislandaftersun 😍thank you for reaching 35k followers 🎉Tyne-Lexy will be on here to thank you 💋 A post shared by Tyne-Lexy Clarson (@tyne_lexy_clarson) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

After last night’s episode – which, to recap, saw Olivia and Chris decide to take a Ross And Rachel style ‘break’ (because that ALWAYS ends up well, doesn’t it?) – Tyne-Lexy shared her thoughts with her followers on Twitter.

Feeling sorry for new girl Georgia, who caused a rift in the group when she chose to couple-up with Amber’s boyfriend Kem, Tyne tweeted: ‘It’s a shame Olivia feels the need to gang up on the new people when they haven’t done anything to her …. deja vu… #loveisland’ [sic].

Dropping some pretty big hints, isn’t she?

And it didn’t stop there.

The blue-eyed beauty went on to support Chris through the drama with Olivia: ‘Chris should not have to put up with Liv’s s*** and the way she treats him, he can do so much better ! I just wish he knew it’ [sic].

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

She then went on to admit that she just wanted ‘to wrap Chris up in bubble wrap’…

The ex-islander even continued to suggest that Liv may want to move on from Chris with new controversial character Theo: ‘Wouldn’t surprise me if Olivia doesn’t start cracking on with Theo #loveisland’.

Gulp.

Some of the world's best songs were inspired by break-ups. 💔 He doesn't know it yet, but this could be a pivotal moment in Chris' rap career! #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Will these two Love Island ladies ever be able to reconcile?

Something tells us the drama is far from over, both in AND out the villa…

By Emily Jefferies