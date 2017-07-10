Love Island’s Tyne-Lexy Rants About Olivia Attwood On Twitter
The former Love Island lady hasn't been shy on social media...
Former islander Tyne-Lexy did not have the best luck during her brief stay in the famous Love Island villa.
After not connecting on a romantic level with any of the lads, Tyne then admitted – after coming out the villa – that she found it hard to be accepted by the girls t00 – name-dropping Olivia Attwood and Jess Shears.
After last night’s episode – which, to recap, saw Olivia and Chris decide to take a Ross And Rachel style ‘break’ (because that ALWAYS ends up well, doesn’t it?) – Tyne-Lexy shared her thoughts with her followers on Twitter.
Feeling sorry for new girl Georgia, who caused a rift in the group when she chose to couple-up with Amber’s boyfriend Kem, Tyne tweeted: ‘It’s a shame Olivia feels the need to gang up on the new people when they haven’t done anything to her …. deja vu… #loveisland’ [sic].
Dropping some pretty big hints, isn’t she?
And it didn’t stop there.
The blue-eyed beauty went on to support Chris through the drama with Olivia: ‘Chris should not have to put up with Liv’s s*** and the way she treats him, he can do so much better ! I just wish he knew it’ [sic].
She then went on to admit that she just wanted ‘to wrap Chris up in bubble wrap’…
The ex-islander even continued to suggest that Liv may want to move on from Chris with new controversial character Theo: ‘Wouldn’t surprise me if Olivia doesn’t start cracking on with Theo #loveisland’.
Gulp.
Will these two Love Island ladies ever be able to reconcile?
Something tells us the drama is far from over, both in AND out the villa…
By Emily Jefferies