After news of their pregnancy, could this mean that the Love Island champions are reuniting?

It was a shock when the Love Island 2016 winners, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, announced their recent split.

It was even more of a shock when, post break-up, Cara exclusively announced to OK! Magazine that she was pregnant.

So glad that I can finally announce to you all that I'm going to be a Mummy 👶🏽💙💗 thankyou for everyone's kind words and support ❤️ A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on May 15, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Since the announcement, many fans of the couple have been hoping to see a Cara/Nathan reunion.

Sadly, this has yet to happen. However, fellow islander – and Cara’s best friend – Olivia Buckland just gave us all a glimmer of hope that a reconciliation is certainly possible.

Despite Cara previously insisting that the pair weren’t planning on getting back together, Olivia has spoken to New! Magazine and revealed that she still has hope.

The reality babe said: ‘Maybe when they grow up a bit and Nathan settles down they will get back together at some point.

‘I’d love them to get back together. The baby could bring them back together, fingers crossed.’

Olivia admitted she was ‘really shocked’ when best friend Cara told her about the pregnancy over six weeks ago. And, what’s more, she did it on FaceTime: ‘[Cara’s] always wanted to be a mum. But because she wasn’t with Nathan at the time I did think, ‘That’s mad’.

‘But luckily they are friends and do get along.’

She added: ‘People do have babies on their own now. A lot of people are single mums. I know Nathan will be there for her.’

Another fellow Love Island co-star, Emma-Jane Woodhams, also spoke to New! Magazine about the situation. She believes that Nathan will be a fantastic father to his and Cara’s child: ‘Nathan’s a very supportive guy and the fact she has decided to keep the baby just shows how good her and Nathan’s relationship is…’

She added: ‘He’d never let her struggle or let the child go without’.

After being surprisingly quiet on social media to begin with, Nathan announced it to his own followers via a live Instagram feed. He said, ‘I have a little nipper on the way!’

Fingers crossed that there could be another chance for these two Love Island favourites.

By Emily Jefferies