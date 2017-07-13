This hilarious tweet could cause some drama...

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Jessica Shears has faced mixed opinions. By now you’ll probably be aware that this is largely due to the circulating rumour that she ‘cheated’ on Dom Lever with Mike Thalassitis just hours after leaving the villa.

With both Jess and Mike squashing the allegations and confirming that it didn’t happen, Dom and Jess seem more loved-up than ever.

Always and forever #teamdom 💖💖 Get your own personalised swimsuit @poolpartyuk. This slogan says it all @domlever exclusive 25% discount JESSICA25 A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

But one thing that Jess is said to have done more recently sparked yet MORE backlash from the public.

Taking to Twitter, Jess posted: ‘Guys Dom and I will be at Voodoo next Wednesday in Manchester. You may see us wondering around the city but no meet and greets planned x’.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Followers immediately began to mock the Love Island contestant, tweeting things like ‘LOL @ the tweet Jess did about meet & greet. Seriously think shes now an A list celeb 😑 She’s the most annoying & disliked from #LoveIsland’ and ‘Cannot believe that embarrassing tweet from Jess… Wake up and smell the coffee, no-one give a f*** where you and dom are!!’ [sic].

Ouch. Harsh?!

After seeing the response, the former islander appears to have deleted her original tweet. But not before many of her followers screen-grabbed and shared it.

And it appears that people aren’t going to let her forget it. In fact, even some of the former Love Island stars are getting in on the action now…

See: Love Island’s Alex Bowen Gives His Summary Of This Year’s Contestants

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Pocket rocket Kady McDermott, who took part in last year’s series, recently tweeted: ‘First day off in weeks! Time to bleach the house, get my hair and nails done and pop to the Trafford centre! #SortMyLifeOutKindaDay’.

Harmless, right?

But then Kady playfully added: ‘No meets or greets planned tho x’ [sic].

And followers of the brunette beauty did not miss this sly dig.

See: Love Island’s Kady McDermott Slams Jess And Dom As ‘Fake’

‘Girl, I cannot tell you how funny that was,’ one fan praised and another replied: ‘HAHAHAH NO WAY THIS IS GOLD’.

Family Sundays ❤️ A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

However, some followers did stick up for Jess, criticising: ‘Not really funny anymore’ and ‘Joke is getting a bit old now’.

Uh-oh, is this the start of some fresh drama between the two Love Island ladies?

We sure hope not.

By Emily Jefferies