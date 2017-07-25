Love Island’s Kady McDermott Reveals Beauty Secrets Behind Live Finale

Kady's given us an insight into the secrets of the final episode...

Waaaah. Love Island 2017 has come to an end.

What are we going to do with our evenings now?!

But despite the sadness of the series concluding for another year, we’re still on a total high from arguably the best episode of the series each year… The grand finale.

Last night’s was incredibly emotional, as we saw the Islanders learn the tango and write declarations of love for their partners.

But there was one thing going on behind the scenes that we didn’t see. Former contestant Kady McDermott has revealed that the ladies get some pretty special treatment for the big night.

She tells OK! Online: ‘We never got our hair and make-up done in the villa, only on the live final.’

However, the original pocket rocket went on to speculate that the girls this year got far more beauty treatments than they were allowed the previous year.

She continues: ‘They’re definitely getting it done more this year.’

Claiming that they were only able to have their nails done once during the 2016 show, Kady added: ‘I reckon they’re getting their nails done every two weeks, they always look so fresh.’

And it looks like she might be right, as the female contestants this year were spotted arriving at a hairdressers in the centre of Palma de Mallorca earlier on in the series having their hair and nails done.

Montana Brown, Amber Davies, Olivia Attwood, Gabby Allen and Tyla Carr were photographed being treated outside the villa. An insider revealed to MailOnline: ‘On this occasion, to take their minds off the recent drama in the villa, the girls were taken to a hair salon.’ See: The 19 Most Hilarious Love Island 2017 Tweets That’ll Make Your Day

Oh, Love Island. How we’ll miss you. By Emily Jefferies