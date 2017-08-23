These two look like they're getting pretty cosy...

After Love Island‘s Jonny Mitchell and Made In Chelsea‘s Stephanie Pratt were snapped on a date together, rumours of their romance have been going wild.

And now Jonny has spoken to OK! to let everyone know what’s really going on between them…

‘With Stephanie Pratt, both of our managements know each other and we were all out one night. I saw her and she’s a gorgeous girl, and I said ‘do you want to get a bite to eat?’, so me and her went out on a date and, you know what, she’s a lovely girl.’

Ooh… What could this mean for the pair?

‘She’s so fun. She really is lovely and she’s such a good laugh,’ the Essex lad gushed. ‘I’ve watched Made In Chelsea and she’s always looked like a lovely girl, but they don’t put her banter across at all. Trust me, she’s absolutely hilarious.’

Discussing the American beauty further, it looks like a second date is definitely on the cards: ‘She’s in Croatia at the moment, but she’s back soon and we’re seeing each other again. She’s such a diamond.’

Seems pretty smitten, doesn’t he?

There’s also been a lot of speculation about whether Jonny would be making an appearance on the Chelsea reality show, and he definitely seems keen: ‘I don’t think they’d want me, a Love Island guy, on Made In Chelsea.

‘I wouldn’t say no to it.’

Having been linked to various women since leaving the villa, Jonny has also previously addressed what really happened with himself and fellow islander Chyna after he ended their romance on live TV.

‘“When me and Chyna got out of the villa, I started hooking up with her and everything was going really well. Obviously I’m not going to spend money on someone going on holiday – I thought there was something genuinely good going to come from it,’ Jonny told The Sun.

‘But I noticed that after that she weren’t really being normal with me…’

He then went on to claim that she had admitted to being in touch with other men, resulting in them finally calling it quits after Love Island’s Aftersun show (which saw that awkward on-air moment).

Eek.

Let’s hope that the romance with Steph turns out a bit better, eh?

By Emily Jefferies