We’re SO Sad To Hear This News About Love Island’s Jessica Shears

Jess' social media has been flooded with negative comments. And it's not okay...

Brunette model Jessica Shears has had to deal with some serious trolling since leaving the Love Island villa.

Despite being absolutely stunning, Jess has been flooded with negative comments from followers on her social media, mainly about her cosmetic surgery.

‘Yes, I had my boobs done when I was 20 or 21, but I didn’t make a very well-advised decision about them,’ Jess revealed to OK! magazine.

Loving my @peachesuk BLANC bikini giving me @loveisland vibes 👙 use my discount code 'JESS20' at checkout for 20% off online, www.peachesuk.com #loveisland #peachesuk A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

‘They didn’t turn out great and I suffered a lot of side effects. I’ve been looking at getting them reduced.

‘I’ve got rippling and what they call bottoming out, which is when the implant is too heavy for the skin,’ she said.

Having been trolled over her ‘weird boobs’ – not cool, guys – Jess has reportedly now found a surgeon to perform a breast reduction. Now that her Love Island partner Dom has been kicked off the island and the pair have finally reunited, rumours of a fling with another former islander Mike Thalassitis also affected Jess’ entrance back into the real world. Jess vehemently denied that anything untoward had happened. Luckily for her, Dom confirmed to Phil and Holly recently on This Morning that he is not entertaining the rumours and that they’re going strong. He said, ‘Obviously I feel like we’re great. Being in the villa there’s only so much you can accomplish and I feel like we did it all – other than being official.’ Discussing marriage, Dom didn’t rule anything out: ‘We’ve not spoken about it now we’ve come out but that is the natural step – not right now – but in time. She’s all ready to go.’ He continued: ‘Jess and I were on a really good run. If it carries on like that outside the villa then I do see myself proposing. I fell in love with her. Back with my girl 👫❤ we've been at @inthestyleUK today giving you all the BTS gossip on their Snapchat INTHESTYLE 👻 They've also got 30% off everything today to celebrate our takeover 🙌🏻 (Ps – Were both wearing @inthestyleUK 😜 in wearing the #BeeTee with 100% of profits going to the We ❤ MCR appeal.) A post shared by Dominic Lever (@domlever) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:33am PDT ‘It was so difficult for me to admit that to Jess. I cried when she left the villa. I’ve cried more in the last four weeks than I have in the last ten years of my life.’ Fingers crossed the pair have a happy future together! By Emily Jefferies