Has Love Island’s Chris Hughes Moved On From Olivia Attwood With This Famous Face?

By Naomi Bartram

He split from Olivia Attwood just a couple of months ago but it looks like Love Island‘s Chris Hughes could now have a new lady in his life.

Yup, if the showbiz rumours are anything to go by, Chris is reportedly dating former Coronation Street actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Georgia May Foote after the pair got chatting on social media.

‘Things started off as a few flirty likes here and there between the two of them before they started chatting privately’, a source told The Sun.

The insider continued: ‘They’re now making things more official after spending a bit of time in each other’s company.

‘It’s early days, given they’re both fresh out of relationships, but they seem very keen on each other.’

These rumours come just a few weeks after viewers of Chris and Olivia’s reality show Crackin’ On saw the duo finally go their separate ways after seven months together and A LOT of arguing.

However, since the split, 25-year-old Chris has admitted he’s not even thinking about dating again.

‘What I had with Olivia is still very fresh,’ the telly star said during an appearance on Lorraine.

‘We’ve only been apart for a few weeks. I haven’t thought about moving on and seeing other people, let alone considering having another relationship in the public eye.’ Interesting…

Meanwhile, soap star Georgia has also recently split from her boyfriend George Alsford after 18 months of dating.

The 27-year-old actress – who played Katy Armstrong in Corrie – was reportedly left ‘devastated’ by the break up earlier this year and even called model George ‘The One’ before it suddenly ended.

And Chris wouldn’t be the first high profile romance Georgia has found herself in, as the telly star also dated her Corrie co-star Sean Ward.

So, are the rumours of this new romance true?

Well, we guess we’ll have to watch this space…