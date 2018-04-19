Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Have Relationship News

It's about time, guys...

By Grace Henry

They’ve been back together for five months, after breaking up last April, and now Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have made another big step in their relationship.

Sharing a photo with her 900k followers, Cara, 27, revealed that they are now in an official relationship on Facebook.

‘About time really,’ she wrote alongside a screengrab of their relationship status, complete with a laughing and dancing emoji.

The pair stuck up a romance on the 2016 series of Love Island; they went on to win the ITVBe show, but then decided to call time on their relationship the following year.

‘They’ve both mutually agreed to call it quits. It hasn’t been an easy decision but in the end they decided things would be better apart,’ an insider revealed to The Sun at the time.

‘They stayed really amicable and will definitely do all they can to be friendly.’

A month later however, Cara announced that she was pregnant with their first child. This lead many fans to suspect that they might naturally get back together.

Mothers love ❤️👶🏽 A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on Mar 18, 2018 at 3:52am PDT

Nevertheless, the duo stayed apart, but insisted that they’d co-parent once the baby was born.

‘He’s going to be there for the baby and I’m making him aware of all the midwife appointments and scans, so he’s in the loop and so’s his mum. We’re not together but we’re doing it together,’ Cara revealed in an OK! interview.

But the duo appeared to have rekindled their romance by August, when Cara teased that they were getting on ‘better than ever.’

A month later, the reality star revealed that they had been ‘dating again’ and the pair confirmed they were back together in November. Sharing a kiss on Instagram, Nathan wrote: ‘To squash all the rumours me and @cara_delahoyde are back together and stronger than ever !!! Right before xmas. #happyfamily [sic].’

Now, the lovebirds are enjoying life as new parents with their baby boy Freddie – who they welcomed on December 13.

N’aww!