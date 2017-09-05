Love Island’s Amber Opens Up About Kem At The TV Choice Awards

The Love Island lady attended the TV event without her beau. And this is why...

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay have been pretty inseparable since leaving Love Island.

The reality TV couple were crowned winners of the ITV2 show, and have been sharing loved-up snaps and hitting red carpets ever since.

So it’s fair to say that Amber Davies turned a few heads when she rocked up to the TV Choice Awards sans boyfriend.

But, don’t worry, there’s no drama to see here.

Kem appears to have been visiting best friend (and ‘brother’) Chris Hughes.

One glance at his Instagram account and you’ll see that the loveable duo were spending some time with the horses – and the cows – at Chris’s farm.

When @chrishughesofficial took me to the farm 😂🐄 A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Sep 4, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

‘First stop at Chris’ area and he’s taken me to the horse stables gaff – and the horse has kicked me off,’ he told his 1.5 million followers.

LOL.

Meanwhile in London, girlfriend Amber was looking uber glam on the red carpet for the star-studded TV event.

Having such an amazing evening at the Tv Choice Awards with my lady @aimee_pierce 💃🏽💃🏽❤️ A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Posing with one of her close friends, the Love Island lady had opted for a little black dress, accessorising with a sparkling choker.

Of course, it wasn’t long before she was quizzed on her relationship.

Taken @amb_d to her first Turkish wedding 👫#Meetthefamily A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Aug 27, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

When asked by Huffington Post whether the attention had put a strain on them, she wasted little time in shutting down any concerns.

‘Me and Kem support each other… ‘Only he and I know what the other is going through, so it’s actually brought us so close, it’s crazy.’ In a typical soppy Sunday night mood 🤷🏽‍♀️ so lucky to have such a wonderful human by my side 💕 #MyLove A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT Aww, we’re glad to hear it.