Love Island’s Amber Davies Debuts Brand New Hair

The Love Island star changed up her look for the Brit Awards in London...

Ever since she won Love Island with her now ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay last summer, Amber Davies can do no wrong with her loyal fans.

And that didn’t change on Wednesday night when the petite brunette debuted a shorter hair ‘do at the Brit Awards – sending her 1.6 million Instagram followers wild.

Posing for a Boomerang on Instagram, the 21-year-old asked, ‘What we thinking of the shorter hair?’

Filled with praise for the reality TV star’s new and improved look, one fan gushed, ‘Omg I love your hair like this!! It suits you so much.’

Another said, ‘So much nicer short.’

We think she’s looking beaut.