And we really, really want one...

It’s official. We’re obsessed with Love Island. We mean, what did we even do between the hours of 9 and 10 pm before Love Island came along? And now we even want one of those naff plastic bottles they all carry around 24/7.

Well, the good news is that you can now buy your very own personalised Love Island bottle, the bad news is that they cost £15 with £3.40 postage – that’s over £18 for a water bottle. We could buy a new top from Zara for £18… just saying.

Having said that, the entire Look office want one. Just think how cool (LOL) you’ll look sat our desk with one of these…

If you want to get your hands on one all you have to do is download the official Love Island app to order one. And according to Twitter, they’re flying off the online shelves!

It would be a great birthday gift for a mate who’s just as obsessed with Love Island as us!

From confrontational Olivia and Muggy Mike to Marcel becoming the nations sweetheart, yep, we’re literally counting down the minutes until tonight’s episode.

We mean, we’d probs go on Love Island just for the free water bottle…