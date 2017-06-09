Why Love Island Viewers Were Disgusted By Chris And Chloe’s Kiss

Viewers of the show were not impressed by this moment...

The drama on Love Island got even more interesting last night, as new lad Chris got close to THREE of the single ladies.

However, despite admitting he was most interested in Camilla and trying to be extremely touchy with Montana, Chris ultimately went on a jacuzzi date with Chloe – and ended the evening with a smooch.

But there was one thing in particular about this unexpected couple that annoyed the show’s fans.

Was it their bizarre ‘Is there only one moon?’ conversation? Surprisingly not. It was the kiss, and specifically the NOISE of the kiss, that really didn’t sit well with viewers.

Who saw this coming? 😘 #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Twitter immediately was flooded with tweets moaning about the sheer volume of the lip-locking.

One viewers asked: ‘Just caught up with love island .. am I the only one who got irritated and Chris and Chloe’s loud annoying kiss!!! [sic].’

Nope, you certainly weren’t the only one…

Another moaned: ‘Can that Chloe and that chris not kiss properly without slurping?!! Really… the noise is vile.’

Another was forced to take drastic action and mute her TV: ‘Genuinely just had to mute the television, do Chloe and Chris want to kiss any louder.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

One viewer described the kiss as ‘Possibly loudest kiss EVER’.

Whereas another actually felt ill at the noise: ‘That kiss at the end with Chris and Chloe….barf!’

And the tweets didn’t end there…

Someone judged it as the most disgusting TV kiss ever: ‘That was the grimmest kiss I’ve ever seen in tv, Chris and Chloe,’ they evaluated.

One seriously furious fan raged: ‘I REALLY HATE CHRIS AND CHLOE AND CAN THEY STOP KISS-SLURPING EACH OTHER IT HONESTLY MAKES ME WANT TO THROW UP.’

Similarly, another asked: ‘Why the F*** was Chris and Chloe’s kiss so loud?’

Uh-oh, these two clearly haven’t made the best impression with their viewers.

But will they pair up in tonight’s dramatic recoupling? Tune in to ITV2 tonight at 9pm to find out!

By Emily Jefferies