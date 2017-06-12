It looks like Chris has annoyed viewers again...

Last night’s episode of Love Island was FULL of drama.

From Amber stirring the pot between Chris and Kem to Jonny and Camilla’s first smooch… It was one of the most entertaining episodes of the series so far.

But viewers were all shocked when exclusive clips from the villa were shown on the new spin-off show, Love Island: Aftersun.

In fact, one clip in particular seemed to get fans of the show seriously wound up….

The teaser showed Chris confess to new girl Gabby that he didn’t actually fancy Chloe at all, despite having pursued her over the last few days, officially coupling up with her the evening before.

And this little chat got even more revealing…

When Gabby asked Chris who he did fancy in the villa, he admitted to actually taking a fancy to HER.

Uh-oh, what new drama will this cause?

When the clip was shown for the first time on Aftersun, angry viewers took to Twitter. And they didn’t seem happy with Chris.

One angry viewer wrote: ‘Chris is a right rat!! Poor Chloe proper likes him too!’

Whilst he might have been called a ‘rat’, another viewer thought he was more of a ‘snake’. Oh dear.

One fan of the show tweeted: ‘chris is a snakeeeee, why get with chloe if you dont like her? ‘She’s proper all over me’ NAH MATE U CHASED HER’.

One viewer warned the new blonde to stay away from him:

‘Gabby better stay away from Jonny & Chris! Ugh…’

Other followers of the show thought Chloe had made the wrong choice at the recoupling: ‘Chloe made the wrong decision by pairing up with Chris. Should’ve stuck with her pact with Harley’.

Another felt sorry for the blonde Essex girl, saying: ‘Aww poor Chloe, Chris can’t be trusted’.

We can’t help but feel a little sorry for Chloe.

But we’ll definitely be tuning in tonight to see how it all unfolds…

