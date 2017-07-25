Love Island Fans Think They Spotted An Error During Last Night’s Final

Apparently something - or someone - was missing...

The third series of Love Island has officially ended, and we’re feeling the withdrawals already.

In the live final, which aired last night, we got a glimpse at the four couples’ last hours in the villa, heard their final thoughts on their experiences and got to witness Chris’s reunion with Cash Hughes (which, tbh, was the highlight of our evening).

Caroline Flack drew the whole thing to a close by announcing Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies as the worthy winners. And, of course, no final would be complete without a look back over the dramz.

Cue the montage.

Viewers were treated to a nostalgic video which included lots of highs and lows from the series.

But some eagle-eyed fans believe that they spotted a missing islander.

Yup, a number of viewers flocked to Twitter to point out that Tyne-Lexy was seemingly missing from the round-up.

One fan took to the social media site to write: ‘They totally forgot about tyne lexi on that montage of everything thats happened in the villa, she didnt do much though did she😂 #loveisland’ [sic].

Another added: ‘Tyne-Lexis and gabbys arrival got missed right out on the love island journey vid awks’ [sic].

A third wrote: ‘They didn’t even show Tyne-lexy in the little summary video #LoveIslandfinal #loveisland’ [sic].

Awkward.

Tyne-Lexy entered the villa with Gabby Allen, but failed to couple-up romantically with any of the Love Island lads.

She has since sparked rumours of a romance with Harley Judge, who was the first to leave the ITV2 villa, but he later confirmed that they were just friends.

One thing’s for sure, we’ve LOVED the series – and all of the islanders involved.

Roll on 2018.