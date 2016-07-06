Love Island’s Tom Branded ‘Tacky’ After *That* Naked Snapchat

Love Island’s Tom Powell lost a few fans last night when he posted a bit of a dodgy Snapchat picture.

The drama unfolded whilst he was berating ex Sophie Gradon for her behaviour in the villa – namely, moving on with newcomer Katie Salmon, whilst STILL WEARING HIS T-SHIRT.

‘I know I go on about it… But she’s in bed with her new Mrs… WEARING MY T SHIRT’, the Welsh hunk angrily slammed on Twitter last night.

Read: Love Island’s Tom Is Not Impressed With Sophie’s Shock Announcement…

Tom has been blasting Sophie for moving on in the villa without him…

However, whilst up until now he’s got the sympathy vote for having to watch the girl he was into move on from him so swiftly, that all changed last night when he posted a topless photo of a mystery blonde to his Snapchat.

Erm, what?

Tom didn’t caption the image, but the mystery lady appeared to be standing in a bedroom wearing nothing but a thong. And Love Island fans found it all a little confusing, TBH.

Tom put off many fans by sharing this Snapchat of a topless blonde lady…

‘Tom saying his ‘done’ with @sophiegradon after her & @katiesalmon24 kissed, but his with half naked girls on his snapchat… #loveisland’, one person tweeted.

‘Tom is trying to blame @sophiegradon for stuff, yet he’s posting half naked girls on his snap chat story’, slammed another.

Read: Tom Powell Makes A Love Island Threat After Watching Sophie…

Tom showed off his new haircut yesterday as he thanked Love Island fans for their support…

Even Charlotte Crosby got involved, branding Tom ‘tacky’, as well as last year’s Love Island contestant, Max Morley, who captioned the snap on Twitter: ‘”I hope Toms waiting for me.” Yeah he’s busy at the moment.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Tom has yet to address the odd photo, but we imagine he’s attempting to make someone a little jealous… Playground tactics, Powell.