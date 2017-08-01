Love Island Fans Have A New Theory About Camilla And Jamie

It seems that the obsession with Love Island isn't going anywhere. And eagle-eyed fans have spotted something about CamJam...

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt seem to have been going from strength-to-strength since leaving the villa.

They might have been the only couple in the final that weren’t officially boyfriend and girlfriend, but they still managed to beat Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood, and Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville to second place.

Cam’ became the ‘nation’s sweetheart’ during her time on the ITV2 reality show. Following a rocky few weeks – we’re looking at you, Jonny Mitchell and Craig Lawson – Jamie Jewitt arrived on the scene, and it didn’t take long for the pair of them to bond over their love of the same authors.

Since the final, Jamie has treated Camilla to a surprise game of rounders in the park (aww, he was clearly listening when she described that as her perfect first date) and Camilla has given her man a tour of Scotland.

She even took him home for dinner with her ‘rents.

The reality TV couple have been sharing updates and loved-up snaps with their fans on social media. In fact, Camilla has even joined the coveted ‘one mill’ club, hitting 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

But one of the latest snaps of the pair, posted to Jamie’s Instagram account, has sent fans into a bit of a frenzy.

And it’s all because they claim to have spotted a tiny detail that’s pretty exciting…

One eagle-eyed fan wrote: ‘look at her lock screen 😭’.

Another added: ‘Her phone wallpaper omg 😭❤️’.

Ooh. Have they made it to lock screen status?!

Well, others believed that Camilla had simply been captured mid-edit, with one fan adding the comment: ‘So cute that Camilla is editing her photo of them for her insta in this photo ❤️’.

Other comments included: ‘Love the pic on her phone of you both lol x [sic]’ and ‘Love you two and loving these picture updates it’s lovely to see you both so happy xxx’.

BLESS.

One thing’s for sure, whether they’ve finally made things official or not, they’re one adorable (and very happy) couple.