Fans Are Sharing The Same Thing About Love Island’s Theo On Twitter

It's safe to say that Theo and Jonny are not going to be best mates, then...

Okay, we need to talk about Theo Campbell.

There was one moment during Wednesday night’s Love Island episode that, we admit, we totally missed. But thanks to the wonders of social media, we’ve seen screen-shots and tweets galore, as many viewers seem to have captured and shared it.

By now you’re bound to be aware that Jonny Mitchell isn’t exactly the most popular guy around. In fact, some have even joked that he could just be ‘the most hated man in Britain’ right now.

Basically, just don’t mess with our girl Camilla.

New boy Theo seems to have made it his mission to tread on Jonny boy’s toys, having picked Tyla Carr – who he’s been ‘cracking on’ with – on a date, and then proceeding to choose her for a smooch during a cheeky game of beer pong.

After shouting ‘no tongues please!’ during the awkward moment, Jonny took to the Beach Hut to confirm his dislike for the new islander.

Funnily enough, he said he couldn’t quite put his finger on why he hadn’t warmed to him…

‘You know what, it’s a game at the end of the day and I’m not a jealous person,’ Jonny began.

He then added: ‘But I just don’t like him. He’s a funny lad. I feel like he’s going to stir the pot a bit.’

A little later, in a discussion with Chris and Kem, he continued: ‘I get a good vibe off Jamie but Theo… I just don’t like the geezer, he’s muggy.’

Ouch.

Over on Twitter, a few viewers pointed out the irony in his words, with reactions including:

But a few others couldn’t help but laugh about the ‘impression’ that Theo did of Jonny.

We mean, LOL.

We don’t really condone taking the Mickey out of anyone.

But it is pretty funny…

We have no doubt that the dramz will continue tonight. See you there!