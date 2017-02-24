We Have Devastating News About Love Island’s Terry And Emma

Terry confirmed their split last night...

We have some very sad news for Love Island fans.

Terry Walsh has confirmed that he and girlfriend Emma-Jane Woodhams have broken up, eight months after hooking up on the ITV2 show.

See: Love Island 2015: Where Are The Couples Now?

The 28-year-old opened up about the separation on his Twitter page last night, writing: ‘For people asking me or who it concerns me n Em have broken up. We’re still friends. One chapter closes another must open 🤔.

‘And Thanks to everyone that did support us ❤️ [sic].’

Of course, plenty of fans are being sympathetic, with comments including: ‘I did wonder but only as she wasn’t on your snaps anymore 😣👎 #newchapter x,’ and: ‘Aww terry I’m sorry to hear that but glad u remained friends x [sic].’

See: Caroline Flack Is Officially Returning For A New Series Of Love Island

But others clearly haven’t forgotten the fact that this isn’t the first time Terry’s gone through a public split. Cast your minds back to last summer, and you’ll remember that he and Malin Andersson were a thing way before Emma even jetted to the villa.

We watched as he swooped in and stole Malin away from Rykard. We watched them tell each other how much they liked each other. We watched their first kiss, their intimate moments, and we even watched on as they had a few little, er, relationship hiccups. We’re talking #ToastieGate, people.

But then Malin got voted off the island, Emma arrived and Terry soon changed tact.

Now this decision appears to be coming back to bite him, with one follower Tweeting: ‘Such a shock!! Surprised it lasted that long!!’ and another writing: ‘Seen that one coming.’

So what are Terry and Emma’s plans for the future? Well, some reckon they’ve got it figured out.

The pair have received numerous Tweets along the lines of: ‘Guess we will be seeing you on ex on the beach then 🌚,’ and: ‘Next season of ex on the beach then.’

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see…