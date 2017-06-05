Love Island Spoiler: The Secret Connections Between The Contestants

It looks like there could already be some bad blood here...

We’ve got the inside scoop on tonight’s first ep of Love Island 2017! And there’s already been secrets spilled and some heated conversations.

The first revelation comes from 21-year-old Montana, who’s actually confessed she’s been dating the same guy as fellow Islander Jessica…

At the same time. Awkward.

We’ll see the Hertfordshire girl gather a group in the bedroom to gossip about their secret connection, explaining: ‘I went out with this guy. Basically I think he was seeing us at the same time. But I don’t know if she knows. I don’t think she does know it’s me, that’s the thing.

See: It’s Time… Let’s Take A Look Around The Love Island Villa

‘I was pretty chilled about the situation, it didn’t work. I Instagrammed her. When I saw her I was like: “I recognise her from somewhere, and then it clicked.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

But it seems Montana doesn’t need to worry about how to break the news, as Jessica confesses: ‘As soon as I saw Montana I recognised her and I was like: “Oh my God, as if.” Of all the people in the world, me and her are in here together.’

Later, the ladies confront each other. Montana tells Jessica: ‘I was just realising he was being really shady with pictures and I was thinking: “That’s weird.” I called him out on it.’

To which Jessica responds: ‘We must have both kicked off at the same time.’

However, it seems things between the pair aren’t completely resolved, as Jessica confesses she feels uneasy about what Montana’s revealed.

She admits: ‘I know I was there first. So part of me does think: “I was there first and you sort of got in the way,” so I don’t know how vindictive I’m feeling yet. I feel like I owe her no loyalties.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Eep. Could this be the start of the first feud?

Meanwhile, Essex girl Chloe admits she has some sort of history with Islander Kem. When he walks in at the coupling up ceremony, she utters to her fellow girls: ‘Oh my God! I know him.’

Later on, she gives more detail to host Caroline Flack about the connection: ‘I dated his best mate. But to be fair, it wasn’t really dating. It was a bit of dinner, that was it really. Put the past in the past.’

See: Jon Clark’s Friends Respond To His ‘Girlfriend’ Joining Love Island

Kem then shares his side of the story, claiming: ‘I already know her briefly. She slept with one of my best mates, my closest mate. He probably wouldn’t care, I know it wasn’t anything serious.’

This has made us even more excited for tonight! Yep, that’s right… Love Island starts TONIGHT on ITV2 at 9pm.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

By Emily Jefferies