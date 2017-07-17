Stormzy Causes A Stir In The Villa On Tonight’s Episode Of Love Island

The rapper has caused a rift between one couple...

Tonight’s Love Island contains a VERY interesting challenge, that could reveal a whole lot of secrets…

The Islanders are split into two teams and Georgia and Sam host the game, which sees them read out tweets with Islanders’ names blanked out.

The teams race against each other to pump up a balloon until it pops, and whichever team pops their balloon first gets to guess which Islanders each message was about. Geddit?

One tweet in particular causes a stir amongst the islanders, as it’s from none other than Stormzy.

This reads: ‘XXX you’re too good for her mate.’

When Chris discovers that the star’s tweet is about him, proposing that he’s too good for Olivia, he seems to enjoy it and smirks at the result.

Unhappy with this reaction, Olivia’s angry and the two fall into yet another row.

Comforting her, Chris assures his girlfriend: ‘It’s a tweet, it’s a game isn’t it?’

‘I’m not bothered about the tweet,’ Olivia insists. ‘I’m bothered about your reaction but we all expect that from you anyway.’

Oh, Olivia you old romantic… But the BEST thing about this whole speech is Chris' cute smiles… #LoveIsland ❤️❤️ A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

Stormzy, what have you done?!

And the drama for this couple doesn’t end there, with this tweet about Olivia and Mike being read out: ‘Olivia telling Chris she loves him too, roughly six hours after saying she’d sh*g Mike in the Hideaway if nobody would find out.’

Uh-oh…

And back at the villa, the row isn’t over. ‘We were broken up and it was a joke,’ Liv defends herself.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

But Chris isn’t ready to forgive and forget: ‘She is such a melt, that’s so muggy. Prior to that being read out, she’d lost her head that I laughed at a tweet… I have every right to be annoyed at that.’

After the two try to discuss the issue, Liv storms off with Chris sarcastically calling after her: ‘You’re an angel aren’t you, little princess.’

Eek…

‘He’s right though isn’t he, I am too good for her, way too good,’ Chris continues to discuss Stormzy under his breath.

In the Beach Hut, Olivia seems pretty fed up: ‘I just feel fed up man, I know I bring it up in myself but I have to put so much work in to make this right, we both have and now it feels like we’re back to square one.

‘I don’t want to argue anymore. When I said that comment, me and Chris weren’t together and I told Chris I was 50/50 between sacking me and Chris off or starting a fresh start with Mike.

‘It was also said in jest. I just don’t want to argue any more, we’ve argued for four weeks. I am what I am, maybe Chris is too good for me.’

Don’t miss all this drama and more on ITV2 tonight at 9pm!

By Emily Jefferies