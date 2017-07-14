Ooh, could this be the start of some drama?

Love Island never fails to surprise us, and it looks like tonight’s episode is shaping up to be no different.

As a shock re-coupling is announced, the competition heats up and the claws come out.

With Tyla Carr admitting that she was ‘gutted’ to see Mike Thalassitis leave the villa before her entrance, and Mike telling her that he thought she was ‘the best looking girl in here’, it’s fair to say that there could be a hot new couple brewing…

When new girl Georgia Harrison admitted to feeling threatened by Mike and Tyla’s flirtation, Montana comforted her.

And in classic Montana style, she didn’t beat around the bush with her opinion on Tyla.

She said: ‘At the end of the day, she is a good looking girl but she doesn’t have what you have, genuinely. Fair enough, she is very loud and bubbly and whatever but I don’t think she is very real because clearly all those tears were fake.

‘I was very upset when Jonny left and even the next day, I was thinking about it and I was really sad that he was gone and I’m just mates with him. Literally the day after, she was like ‘Jonny who?’’

Uh-oh.

Are Tyla’s fellow islanders seeing a different side to her now that ‘Muggy Mike’ has returned?

Proving they are a totally in-sync couple, Mon’s beau Alex shared a similar theory in the Beach Hut.

‘To be fair, I could see Tyla and Mike together. Obviously she was sad when Jonny left on the night and then in the morning she was back to being herself.

‘[It was like] ‘Jonny who? Jonny who?’ which leaves the playing field open for Mike to come in and chat to her.’

Tune in to ITV2 tonight at 9pm to find out who couples-up and who will be dumped from the island…

We. Cannot. Wait.

By Emily Jefferies