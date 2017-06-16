New Love Island Lad Mike Is Set To Make A BIG Impact In The Villa

Tonight's episode looks so juicy...

After we got a brief look at new Love Island lad Mike last night, we knew he was set to stir things up.

But little did we know that pretty much EVERY girl in the villa would be interested in the semi-professional footballer.

On tonight’s episode, even those who looked completely smitten with their hunks seem extremely keen on the new boy.

Jessica, who recently had a very ‘romantic’ night in the Hideaway with partner Dom, confesses to Amber that Mike is everything she looks for in a guy.

She even tells the cameras in the beach hut that she’s drawn to him, saying: ‘Mike is very, very, very attractive.’

Amber, who also had a very ‘romantic’ night recently with partner Kem, admits to Jess: ‘For me… He is my type, hands down.’

Uh-oh. With Jess and Dom and Amber and Kem being the two main ‘power couples’ of the villa, Mike has already made the ladies’ eyes stray…

When Mike’s spotted chatting to the two brunette beauties, Kem does not seem pleased: ‘Mate, Amber’s f***ing having a full-on conversation with him. Why is she having a conversation? Don’t talk to him, there’s no need, you talk to me enough.’

Controversial Chris replies defensively: ‘The geezer’s minging, mate.’

Err, that’s not what the ladies think…

‘I f***ing don’t like him already,’ an angry Kem rages.

But in true Chris style, he’s more than confident: ‘No but genuinely in my life, no guy’s ever, ever stole my bird, and it ain’t going to happen now. I am powerful. Powerful. Very powerful.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘You’re very powerful,’ Kem supports his ‘powerful’ pal.

Even Olivia, who ditched partner Sam for Chris in an explosive episode over the weekend, doesn’t hold back about her feelings for Mike.

Opening up to Montana, she blurts out: ‘I’m into it. I want to go to wherever he’s from.’

When Montana asks her if she’d go on a date with Mike despite being loved-up with Chris, Olivia replies: ‘Try and stop me.’

Eek! We’d just like to thank the Love Island producers now for giving us the Friday night drama we need.

Olivia doesn’t hide anything in the beach hut, either: ‘F***ing Mike walks through the door and Mike is like everything I go to bed at night f***ing thinking about. That’s me! I have no words. Love Island has played me.’

Well, safe to say Mike is a game-changer.

Don’t miss the action on ITV2 tonight at 9pm!

By Emily Jefferies