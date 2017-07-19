Did Love Island’s Sophie Gradon REALLY Just Get Married?!

Fans have gone into a frenzy after seeing a post on her Instagram account. But is all at it seems...?!

If you’ve been part of the Love Island addiction for a few years, you’ll know all about Sophie Gradon.

Having taken part in the 2016 series, she was part of one of the most turbulent relationships on the ITV2 show.

Yup, the amount of ‘break-up’ conversations she had with fellow islander Tom Powell puts this year’s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood to shame.

After being split by a vote which sent Tom home, the pair were reunited in the real world. They then decided to go their separate ways a few months later.

Sophie, 31, has now found love with boyfriend Ashley Ienco, and the pair have been splashing loved-up selfies all over social media.

Aw, you guys.

But Soph’s followers seem to have gone into a bit of a frenzy after the former Love Island lady shared a wedding photo on her Instagram page.

The reality star shared the picturesque snap with her followers, captioning it simply: ‘What a perfect day 👰🤵🏻Thank you so much @beamishhall 💜 #shotgun’.

Her followers quickly jumped to the conclusion that she had tied the knot with her beau, with reactions including: ‘Omg you kept the quiet @sophiegradon xxx congratulations to you both, stunning dress btw xxx’ and ‘omg you got married?!?!?’

Others, however, seemed to question things. One confused fan wrote: ‘is this real? Didn’t know they were getting married’ [sic].

Another added: ‘I’m so confused’.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that she tagged someone that definitely isn’t her boyfriend, coming to the conclusion that it was all for a photo shoot. One commented: ‘The guy in the pic is a SINGER and clearly not her BF 😂 and it’s clearly a wedding shoot’.

In fact, a representative confirmed this to The Sun Online, telling the publication: ‘The pictures are from a bridal photoshoot.’

That’s that then, guys.

Looks like we have a bit of a wait for the next Love Island wedding.